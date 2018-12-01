There was no other way, says retired SC judge Joseph on press conference by 4 SC judges

While talking to ANI on several current burning issues retired Supreme Court judge Kurian Joseph briefly talked about the press conference which was conducted by the four Supreme Court (SC) judges. Joseph said that, "It was quite clear to all of us at that time that Supreme Court wasn't going in the right direction. We have pointed out many aspects and brought it to the notice of the then Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra." But, seeing no result, we finally thought that there was no other way than to bring it to the public's and nation's notice, he further added.