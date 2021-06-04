'No Need of Op Lotus, They'll Topple Govt Themselves': Oppn Amused as Maha Makes U-turn on Unlock Plan

There is no harmony among the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi partners, said BJP MLA Ram Kadam on Friday hours after Uddhav Thackeray’s office denied plans of five-phased unlock announced by Congress leader and state Vijay Wadettiwar.

Wadettiwar on Thursday announced that lockdown-like restrictions would be lifted in 18 districts of Maharashtra on Friday, forcing the government to immediately issue a clarification that no such decision had been taken and that it was only a proposal under discussion.

“Same thing has been happening frequently. And this shows there’s no harmony among the three parties. And it resulted in failures while tackling several crisis. The Congress is a national party but two regional parties are dominating them. Where’s their honour and pride? The rift among all these parties will topple the government on its own. It will not require any ‘Operation Lotus’,” Kadam said.

According to a report in Indian Express, officials attached to the CMO were calling reporters to say that Wadettiwar’s statement was wrong and should not be disseminated.

The Chief Minister’s Office clarified that Wadettiwar’s announcement came soon after a meeting of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and other ministers with the State Disaster Management Authority, in which “five-step unlockdown” proposal was discussed in detail, and was disseminated across the country within minutes.

“Covid’s second wave has still not reduced and the spread has increased in rural areas. A proposal is being examined on how the lockdown can be relaxed and no proposal has been okayed so far. A five-phase unlockdown process is being planned and the government will be informing at a formal level. The government is assessing the situation in various districts,” the government said in the clarification.

