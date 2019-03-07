No one wants India-Pakistan war: Luxembourg Foreign Minister

Islamabad, March 7 (IANS) No one wants a war between India and Pakistan, Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn said here on Thursday, adding that his country was ready to mediate between the two neighbours.

"The European Union is playing its role in (de-escalating tensions) between Pakistan and India. Luxembourg is (also) ready to mediate between (Pakistan and India)," Asselborn said while addressing a joint conference with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

"But our mediation potential is not strong enough to resolve the Kashmir issue," he was cited as saying by Geo News.

Asselborn is in Pakistan to promote bilateral trade between the two countries.

Expressing concern over the escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the February 14 Kashmir attack that killed 40 CRPF troopers, Asselborn said that Luxembourg was "desirous of peace and stability in the region".

Asselborn and Qureshi discussed a wide range of regional and bilateral issues as well as the peace and security situation in the region.

