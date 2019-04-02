No one has given details on how funds will be arranged for NYAY scheme: Former VC NITI Aayog

Speaking to ANI, about Congress' NYAY (Nyuntam Aay Yojana) scheme, former Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog Arvind Panagariya said that no one has shared the details how the Congress party will arrange funds for implementing the NYAY scheme for India's poorest families. Panagariya said, "If you are giving Rs 72,000 per annum to 5 crore families then there will be an expense of Rs 3.6 lakh crore, this is 13% of the total budget of central government. No one has given details of scheme that how Rs 3.6 lakh crore will be arranged to implement it. It's more than our defence budget. Fiscal situation is always tight, it's almost impossible to take out 13% of the budget."