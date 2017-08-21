No one would dare raise eyes towards India; we have such brave soldiers: Home Minister

Home Minister Rajnath Singh attended a symbolic pipping ceremony of promotions of officers and personnel of the ITBP forces in New Delhi. Addressing the gathering, he said that he once got a chance to visit Ladakh and had never experienced such harsh cold in life. He was surprised to see the enthusiasm in the ITBP Jawans when they met him early morning. He further said that no one would dare raise eyes towards India when the nation has such brave soldiers.