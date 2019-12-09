No one can dare to do partition of India as we're strong: RS Prasad on CAB

While speaking to media in the national capital on December 09, Union Law and Justice Minister and veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravi Shankar Prasad spoke on Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB). He said, "No one can dare to do the partition of India as our country is strong. Hindu, Muslim, Sikh and Christian all live together and help in doing progress as well as development of the nation. Now, no one can break this country because we are strong." (Kisi ki himmat nahi hai Bharat ka partition karde. Ye desh mazboot hai. Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, sab milkar sath rehte hain aur iss desh ko aage badhate hain. Ab iss desh ko koi thodh nahi sakta). Earlier in Lok Sabha, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, "Ye aur ek partition hone ja raha hai...This bill is against the Constitution of India and disrespect to our freedom fighters. I tear the bill, it is trying to divide our country."