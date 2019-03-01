No OIC member offered to mediate between India and Pakistan: Economic Relations Secretary TS Trimurti

While addressing a press conference in United Arab Emirates's (UAE) Abu Dhabi today, Secretary of Economic Relations in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), TS Trimurti said, "External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj has a series of bilateral meetings with her counterparts including Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, Maldives etc. EAM to also call on Foreign Minister of UAE." "2019 is a very special year since OIC is celebrating its golden jubilee, UAE is celebrating 2019 as the year of tolerance and India is celebrating 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi," he added. On being asked if any Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member country offered to mediate between India and Pakistan, he stated that no OIC member has offered to mediate.