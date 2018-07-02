No official communication from IOA about team's non-participation: AIFF

All India Football Federation (AIFF) held a press conference in New Delhi on Sunday regarding Indian Olympic Association (IOA)'s decision to not send Indian football team for Asian Games. AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das said, "We have got no official communication from the IOA about the teams non-participation, it has all been verbal. That too when I call them up, I was told the team will not be allowed to participate. They did not have the protocol or the courtesy to inform at least inform the federation the basis on which the team is not allowed to participate. It has all been in the media and no formal communication has happened. I really don't understand qualification criteria."