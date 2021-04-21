No, NSA Ajit Doval Didn’t Write a Letter Lauding Kumbh Efforts

A viral letter purportedly written by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval lauding Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Om Prakash’s efforts during the Kumbh Mela held in Haridwar is doing the rounds on social media.

However, we compared the viral letter with an official one and noticed that a huge portion of the text had been lifted from the latter. We also noticed few grammatical and spelling errors. Further, government officials have also called the letter “fake”.

CLAIM

Senior Advocate Prashant Bhushan tweeted the letter claiming that Ajit Doval complimented the chief secretary of Uttarakhand for “ogranizing the Kumbh Mela & unashamedly asking him to promote the RSS ideology!! (sic)”

Later, he took down his tweet.

The viral letter states that Doval appreciated state chief secretary’s role in maintaining synergy with several government agencies, ensuring coordination with police and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for “maintaining piece and implementing COVID-19 protocols”.

You can view the archived version here.

Also Read: 2018 Image of Woman With Oxygen Cylinder Passed Off as Recent

Several social media users shared the letter on Twitter and Facebook with similar claims. The archived version of the posts can be viewed here , here and here.

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

We ran a keyword search with the text mentioned in the viral letter and came across an article by The Economic Times that had published a PTI report in December 2019.

NSA Ajit Doval had then appreciated the efforts of the Uttar Pradesh government in maintaining peace and communal harmony after the verdict pronounced in the Ayodhya case.

The article mentioned that the letter was addressed to UP Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari and mentioned, “I compliment you for your commendable efforts in handling the situation in Uttar Pradesh following the Ayodhya verdict. I appreciate your pivotal role in maintaining synergy with all the organs of the state and central government and ensuring coordination with the police for maintaining peace and communal harmony.”

Story continues

Even the viral letter mentions almost the same text with some tweaks.

TEXT OF VIRAL LETTER LIFTED FROM AN OLD ONE

With the help of relevant keywords, we found that journalist Aman Sharma had tweeted the letter addressed to the UP government in 2019. The same article was also published in a Free Press journal article then.

NSA Ajit Doval congratulates ⁦@myogiadityanath⁩ Govt for ensuring peace and harmony post Ayodhya verdict pic.twitter.com/3IvyOSE39p — Aman Sharma (@AmanKayamHai_) December 11, 2019

Also Read: UP Scribe Killed for Speaking About Kumbh? No, Video is Unrelated

On comparing the viral letter with the 2019 one, we found that a huge chunk of the text had been lifted from the latter and used in the viral one.

The viral letter made changes, such as Ayodhya verdict was replaced by Kumbh Mela. A line mentioning RSS context was added in the viral one.

Left: Viral letter. Right: Official letter.

Earlier in May 2020, another letter was viral, with the claim that the National Security Advisor wrote a letter congratulating Commissioner Secretary, Ladakh for handling of the border situation. The letter carried a similar text as the viral one on Kumbh Mela and was then called out by PIB’s fact-checking arm.

Claim: Letter allegedly written by National Security Advisor congratulating Commissioner Secretary, Ladakh for role in handling of border situation is circulating on twitter #PIBFactCheck: no such letter has been written by the NSA, the letter is fake pic.twitter.com/XwkQeimRBL — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 29, 2020

VARIOUS GRAMMATICAL AND SPELLING ERRORS

We also noticed several grammatical errors in the viral letter. For instance, the entire line that reads “I also appreciating that you use your...” is grammatically incorrect.

Also, “resulted peaceful conduct” should have been “resulted in peaceful conduct”. Further, the word ‘ideology’ was misspelt as “idelogoy.”

VIRAL LETTER IS ‘FAKE’, SAY OFFICIALS

News agency ANI reported that the government officials have called the viral letter claiming to have been written by Ajit Doval as “fake”. However no officials were named by the news agency.

Evidently, a fake letter was circulated on social media claiming that National Security Advisor Ajit Doval wrote a letter to Uttarakhand chief secretary lauding his efforts on handling the Kumbh Mela.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

. Read more on WebQoof by The Quint.Latest News: PM Modi to Attend Leaders Summit on Climate VirtuallyBowlers, Bairstow Help SRH Register 9-Wicket Win Against Punjab . Read more on WebQoof by The Quint.