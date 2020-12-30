No meaningful outcome of talks with China on LAC standoff, status quo remains: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, Dec 30 (ANI): In an exclusive interview with ANI Editor Smita Prakash in the national capital, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke on India-China standoff. Defence Minister said, “Talks between India and China have been underway but no success achieved yet. There will be a next round of talks on military level which can take place anytime. But no meaningful outcome has come and there is status quo. I don't think status-quo is positive development.” “If there is status quo, it is natural how deployment can be reduced. There will be no reduction in our deployment and I feel their deployment will also not reduce. Our expectation is that talks result in a positive outcome,” Rajnath Singh added.