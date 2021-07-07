Should be no knee jerk reaction where everyone demanding oxygen: Delhi HC seeks response on buffer stock

Delhi High Court

By Amiya Kumar

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Delhi High Court on Wednesday, analysing aspects to create a buffer stock of oxygen while preparing for a likely third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, stated that there should not be a knee-jerk reaction where everyone is demanding oxygen.

HC said that the oxygen tanks will not be of any use at all if concerned authorities did not fill them up and wait for a time when the crisis comes.

A Division Bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh asked Delhi government to file a status report indicating the availability of storing the capacity of oxygen in the national capital.

Delhi High Court also asked the Centre to file a status report mentioning its response on the steps it proposes to take, in compliance with the Indian Institute of Technology (Delhi) recommendations on oxygen storage in the national capital.

Senior Advocate Rahul Mehra, appearing for Delhi Government told the bench about the status of storage capacity of liquid medical oxygen in the national capital.

He also told the court about few recommendations suggested by IIT Delhi for the Central Government.

Advocate Mehra told the Court that at present they have a capacity of 1,265 MT of oxygen in the national capital.

Amicus Curiae Rajshekhar Rao pointed out to the Court that the oxygen capacity of a hospital cannot be used as a buffer.

Advocate Mehra apprised that the govt has installed 171 buffer stocks and it is in the process of having another 150 buffer stocks.

The Court said that there should not be a knee-jerk reaction where everyone is demanding oxygen.

"Because tomorrow when you need it if these tanks aren't filled up and supplies don't come from outside, these tanks will not be of any use at all," the court said.

Advocate Mehra submitted that steps will be taken when the demand arises and he will give details about the storage capacity and gradation system in a couple of weeks.

He also told the Court that there are 76 PSA plants that have been installed and out of these, 67 PSA are installed in hospitals being managed by Delhi Government, and other nine PSA are installed in hospitals managed by Central Government.

Advocate Mehra also informed the Court about their plan for coming up with an audit by a third party, IIT Delhi, and said that the audit will help in the times of another wave to find out their failure.

The Court, which was hearing various issues arising out due to COVID-19 infection, listed the matter for further hearing on July 15. (ANI)