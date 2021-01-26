Fact-Check: Flag Hoisted Atop Red Fort by Farmers Not Khalistan’s

Several protesting farmers on Tuesday, 26 January entered the Red Fort in Delhi and waved flags from the ramparts of the fort, as clashes between farmers and the police erupted in several parts of the national capital amid the ‘Kisan Gantantra Parade’.

Soon after, several social media users claimed that the flags that were waved at the Red Fort are “Khalistani” ones. A few users also went ahead and claimed that the national flag was supplanted. (You can read our report on that here.)

However, visuals elements and The Quint’s reporters on the ground confirmed that the flags that were raised were not Khalistan flags. One was the Sikh religious flag Nishan sahib, and the other was a farmers’ flag.

CLAIM

Twitter user Ankit Jain, with over a lakh followers, tweeted that the tricolour was “replaced by Khalistan flag.”

Another verified Twitter account ‘Pakistan First’ also shared images of the Red Fort with the same claim with his 61.8k followers.

Film Critic and Trade Analyst Sumit Kadel quote-tweeted visuals shared by ANI and wrote: “Khalistan Flag hoisted on Red Fort.. BIACK DAY FOR INDIA..(sic)”

Kreately, a blog which has been called out before for sharing misinformation in the past, shared a set of images with one showing a man holding a poster that reads “We want Khalistan” and other one showing a visual of Red Fort.

The claim was shared massively on Facebook as well.

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

The Quint’s reporter Shadab Moizee, who was present at Red Fort, confirmed to us that the two flags that were hoisted were not Khalistan flags. One was the Sikh religious flag Nishan sahib (The orange flag), and the other was a farmers’ flag.

We also compared the orange flag with the Nishan Sahib, which is seen atop religious places to establish that the two are the same.

(L) Image from Red Fort; (R) Image of Nishan Sahib

We then compared the two flags with the Khalistan flag to show that the two are different.

While we have not been able to identify the organisation the yellow flag belongs to, but the visual comparison establishes that none of the two flags were Khalistan flags.

We further spoke to author Amandeep Sandhu who has written extensively on Punjab and he told us, “Whether yellow or saffron, triangular flags with the Khanda – two swords – are Sikh flags. They are not Khalistan flags. In fact, there is no established or legitimate Khalistan flag.”

He further said that the hosting of this flag was symbolic but added that there was no call to do it and it was not a part of any union’s program.

Further, the claim about the national flag being supplanted isn’t true and the visuals provide a clear evidence.

SEVERAL JOURNALISTS TOOK TO TWITTER TO CLARIFY

Several journalists took to Twitter to state that the flags hoisted at the Red Fort are Nishan Sahib flags.

As per NDTV’s @ghazalimohammad, the flag hoisted by protestors at the Red Fort is sacred to Sikhs, seen outside gurudwaras where it is called the Nishan Saheb. It did not (mercifully) replace the tricolour, which remains aloft at the Red Fort at an elevation. — Sreenivasan Jain (@SreenivasanJain) January 26, 2021

Some media outlets are misleading people on flags. Nishaan Sahib has been hoisted. Some media houses claim Khalistan flags but no flags of Khalistan were present in rally. Please share responsibly, this is sensitive moment in Delhi. #tractorParade pic.twitter.com/BEwAsbTWMc — Amaan (@amaanbali) January 26, 2021

The tricolour & the Nishan Sahib flag atop the iconic #RedFort in Delhi. #KisanAndolan #KisanParade — Somya Lakhani (@somyalakhani) January 26, 2021

Although violence ensued in various parts of Delhi following the tractor rally, but the narrative which was being created around the Khalistan flags being hoisted are completely false.

