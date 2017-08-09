No justification for cases of lynching: Bimal Jalan

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Bimal Jalan disapproves of incidents of lynching and says there can be no justification for them in a secular country like India.

"This is a law and order question. I am not an expert on this. How can you justify it? There cannot be any justification for it in a secular country like ours," Jalan said in an interview to IANS.

"Of course it is a matter of concern. There are certain crimes, deviations from law that requires police action irrespective of this or that section. The problem needs to be resolved," he said.

Asked if the government was doing enough to check such incidents, Jalan, a former member of the Rajya Sabha, said: "If the government was doing enough, it won't happen."

