'No Issues With Rahul, Sonia': Former Congress MP Sushmita Dev on Joining TMC

A day after joining the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Former Congress MP Sushmita Dev on Tuesday, 17 August, clarified that she has had a good equation with Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

Stating that she had no issues with the two, Dev, in an interview with NDTV, said, "I have a good equation (with them) but I'm also answerable to my people."

"The Congress gave me a lot of opportunities. In my 30 years in politics, I haven't demanded anything from the Congress high command. I hope the Congress president forgives me for my shortcomings," she was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Sushmita Dev Leaves Congress For TMC

Former Congress MP from Assam Sushmita Dev on Monday, 16 August, resigned from the primary membership of the INC and joined Mamata Banerjee-led TMC in the presence of party leaders Abhishek Banerjee and Derek O'Brien.

"I cherish my three-decade-long association with the National Congress. May I take this opportunity to thank the party, all its leaders, members and workers who have been my memorable journey. Madam, I thank you personally for your guidance and the opportunities you gave me. I value the enriching experience. I hope I have your good wishes as I begin a new chapter in my life of public service," Dev said in her letter, according to Hindustan Times.

Welcoming the leader, the TMC wrote on Twitter, "We warmly welcome the former President of All India Mahila Congress to our Trinamool Family!"

(With inputs from NDTV and The Hindustan Times)

