No Intel Failure, China Didn’t Cross Border: PM in All Party Meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, 19 June assured the Opposition that there was no intelligence failure that led to Galwan Valley clash and that the Indian forces have the capability that nobody can take an inch of land.

The all-party meet wasconducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss developments at the LAC and prevailing India-China tensions saw the Opposition asking tough questions, but at the same time, pledging support to the government on matters of national security.

The meeting that was attended by at least 20 parties had Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi taking on the Modi government and alleging that the meet should have been held much earlier as the Opposition is still in the dark.

“Neither have they intruded into our border, nor has any post been taken over by them (China). Twenty of our jawans were martyred, but those who dared Bharat Mata, they were taught a lesson,” PM Modi told the parties.

“Whether it is deployment, action, counter-action...air, land or sea, whatever our armed forces have to do to protect our country they will do,” he added.

“Today, we possess the capability that no one can eye even one inch of our land. India’s armed forces have the capability to move into multiple sectors at one go,” PM Modi said.

“Till now, those who were never questioned or stopped, now our jawans stop them and warn them at multiple sectors,” Hhe said.

“In the past few years, to protect our borders, we have given importance to infrastructure development to protect our borders. The requirements of our armed forces, be it fighter planes, advanced helicopters, missile defence systems, that too is being given importance,” PM Modi said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh assured the Opposition that "there was no intelligence failure".

