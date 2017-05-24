No information about Sukhoi, hope India avoids disturbing peace: China

Beijing, May 24 (IANS) China on Wednesday warned India not to disturb peace in the border area while searching for its missing Sukhoi-30 fighter jet that disappeared along the Indo-China border a day ago.

Beijing also said it had no information about the fighter jet.

"As for the situation you mentioned, I have no relevant information to offer at the moment," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said, to a question on the missing Indian jet and if China would come forward to help in the search.

"First of all, on the eastern section of the China-India border, our position is consistent and clear. We have been following the situation in South Tibet very closely. We hope India can stick to arrangements between two sides and avoid disturbing peace and stability in border areas," he said.

An Indian Air Force (IAF) Sukhoi-30 fighter jet with two pilots on board went missing from near the Indo-China border in Assam on Tuesday morning.

A search has been launched to trace the aircraft and pilots.

The Sukhoi took off from the IAF Tezpur air base, located only about 172 km from Indo-China border in Arunachal Pradesh, on a routine training mission.

