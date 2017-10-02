No Indian casualty in Las Vegas concert massacre

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) There has been no Indian casualty so far in the mass shooting at a Las Vegas concert on Sunday evening that claimed over 50 lives, the External Affairs Ministry said on Monday.

"No reports received of any Indian nationals amongst those affected in Las Vegas shooting incident," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

"CGI (Consul General of India) San Francisco monitoring the situation," he posted.

In one of the deadliest mass shootings in American history, over 50 people were killed and more than 400 injured as a gunman in a high-rise hotel here opened fire on a huge outdoor concert festival, sending thousands of terrified survivors fleeing for cover.

The gunman, identified by police as local resident Stephen Paddock, was later found dead by officers on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino from where he opened fire into the concert, Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said during a news briefing.

Thousands of concertgoers who had gathered for a three-day music festival raced towards shelter when the gunfire began at 10.30 p.m. on Sunday while singer Jason Aldean was performing on stage. Police said over 22,000 people were at the concert when Paddock began firing round after round.

