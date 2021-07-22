No incident of killing of wild animals on NHs reported in last 3 years: Gadkari to LS

Representative Image

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Union Minister of Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari informed the Lok Sabha on Thursday that no incidents of killing of wild animals in road accidents on National Highways (NHs) have been reported in the past three years by the implementing agencies of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

In a written reply to BJP MPs Sangamlal Kadedin Gupta and Chandra Prakash Joshi, Union Minister Gadkari said, "No incident of killing of wild animals in road accidents on NHs has been reported by the implementing agencies of MoRTH during the last three years in the Country."

Gadkari informed the House that development activities on National Highways passing through wildlife sanctuaries/national parks are generally avoided and a possible bypass/detour is proposed so that there is the minimum impact of highways on the wildlife habitat.

"If it is absolutely unavoidable then all necessary, clearances required under statutory norms are obtained before any work is undertaken in such areas and measures are taken as per the manuals and guidelines of Forest and Wildlife Authorities and relevant IRC codes," the Minister said.

According to the Minister, various measures for installation of road signs, speed calming measures, provision for the construction of an animal underpass at pre-defined locations, fencing at the edge of Right of Way, among others have been taken. "Further, for Expressways, fencing is made mandatory on either side of the road also,' he added.

Gadkari said no rescue operation has been also conducted by the executing agencies of MoRTH and this action is under the purview of Forest and Wildlife Authorities.

"However, patrolling vehicles keep watch on such accidents and there is preparedness to help Forest and Wildlife Authorities in rescue and transfer to the nearest veterinary hospital," he further said. (ANI)