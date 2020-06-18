No, Image Shared by Malviya Isn’t From Gandhis’ 2008 China Visit

Head of BJP IT cell, Amit Malviya, shared an image from a 2017 Food Festival organised by the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi and attended by several politicians including those from the BJP, as that from Gandhi family’s visit to China in 2008.

While the Gandhis did reportedly visit Beijing in 2008 and signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Communist Party of China (CPC) to enhance party-to-party ties, Malviya wrongly used an image from 2017 as an alibi to the visit.

Malviya’s tweet comes days after the “violent face-off” between Indian and Chinese troops at the Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh.

CLAIM

Malviya, in his tweet, asked that when none of the Gandhi family members held public office in 2008, why did they accept Chinese hospitality. He linked the visit to the current tensions in Ladakh by saying, “Why is the family’s interest, from Doklam to Ladakh, above national interest?”

Arun Pudur, the chief of Celframe Technology Group of Companies went a step ahead to call Rahul Gandhi a ‘Chinese Agent’ while using the same image as proof of the Congress leader’s meeting with Chinese politicians.

Pudur was under scanner recently after a US-based brewery accused him of lifting “photos from their Twitter account in order to allege he was distributing hand sanitizer to local orphanages.”

The claim was further amplified by people on Facebook with many claiming that the image is from a “secret meeting” between the Gandhi family and Chinese envoys.

