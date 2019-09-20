No 'ifs' or 'buts', Kashmir is an integral part of India: Syed Salman Chishty

Spiritual leader Haji Syed Salman Chishty of Ajmer Sharif has categorically asked the people of Jammu and Kashmir to embrace an opportunity after the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35(A) for the prosperity of their coming generations. Speaking to ANI after addressing an event at University of Geneva, Chishty said, "It's an opportunity and it's a way where every Kashmiri should come forward and contribute and embrace this opportunity for the sake of their own children, for their children's future and for the sake of Kashmir to be prosperous". Criticising Pakistan over its misinformation over abrogation of Article 370 and 35(A), the spiritual leader said, "Pakistan has their own ideas, their own language that they can use and justify whatever they think about 8 or 9 crore Muslims in Kashmir. When they put these numbers do they become blind to see 180 million Muslims across India living peacefully, happily contributing to the nation state building for over hundreds of years? It is their own blindness which restricts them to see the full picture that India is". He also said, "Kashmir has always been an integral part of India. There is no 'ifs' and 'buts' about it and there cannot be".