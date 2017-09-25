No home will be without electricity in 'New India': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the 'Saubhagya Yojana' aims to provide electricity to all homes by 2018. PM Modi said that the electricity will reach all households and their fortunes will shine. He said that not only the electricity will reach every village in the 'New India' but every household will have an electricity connection in 'New India'. PM Modi launched 'Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana' or 'Saubhagya', to supply electricity to poor households.