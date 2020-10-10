In No Holds Barred Attack, Taiwan Says India Will Help it Deal With Those 'Get Lost Types'

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Taiwan, on Saturday thanked India for celebrating its National Day while reiterating its 'get lost' jibe to China.

"Hats off to friends from around the world this year, India in particular, for celebrating the Taiwan National Day. With your support, Taiwan will definitely be more resilient in meeting challenges, especially those "Get Lost" types," the Ministry said in a tweet.

Hats off to friends from around the world this year, #India🇮🇳 in particular, for celebrating #TaiwanNationalDay. With your support, #Taiwan🇹🇼 will definitely be more resilient in meeting challenges, especially those "Get Lost" types. JW pic.twitter.com/VNwcHAhOuQ — 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MOFA_Taiwan) October 10, 2020

A few days ago, China was accused by Taiwan of trying to impose censorship in India after its embassy in New Delhi advised journalists to observe the "one-China" principle after newspapers carried advertisements for Taiwan's national day.

The development came just months after deadly clashes between Indian and Chinese troops on the disputed Himalayan border between the two Asian giants, the controversy has flared at a time when Indian sentiments toward China are filled with antipathy and suspicion.

China's hackles were raised on Wednesday by advertisements placed in leading Indian newspapers by Taiwan's government to mark the democratic, Chinese-claimed island's national day on Saturday. The advertisement carried a photograph of President Tsai Ing-wen and hailed India, a fellow democracy, as a natural partner of Taiwan.

In response, China, which claims Taiwan and regards it as a wayward province, made its displeasure evident in an e-mail sent by its embassy on Wednesday night to journalists in India. "Regarding the so-called forthcoming 'National Day of Taiwan', the Chinese Embassy in India would like to remind our media friends that there is only one China in the world, and the Government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legitimate government representing the whole of China," the embassy said.

Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu scoffed at Beijing's advice to Indian media.

"India is the largest democracy on Earth with a vibrant press and freedom-loving people. But it looks like communist China is hoping to march into the subcontinent by imposing censorship. Taiwan's Indian friends will have one reply: GET LOST!" he said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, posters wishing Taiwan its National Day propped up outside the Chinese embassy on Saturday.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Sigh Bagga claimed responsibility of the posters.

Responding, Taiwanese MP and Co-Chair of its Foreign Affairs Committee Wang Tin-yu thanked India and said in a tweet, "The people of Taiwan admire your spirit, your fearlessness and your determination to stand up for what is right."

(With inputs from Reuters, IANS)