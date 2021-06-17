No harm in new agriculture laws, farmers should let them be implemented: Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (ANI).

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], June 17 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said farmers should understand that the central government's agriculture laws will have no adverse impact on the farming sector and that famers should begin farming under the new laws.

He also said that the government is ready to reconsider the laws if they are found to not beneficial upon implementation.

"Farmers should understand that there is no harm in three farm laws. Let the farm laws be implemented. If they are found to be not beneficial, the government will be ready to work on them," Khattar said.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Despite several rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmer leaders, the deadlock continues to remain unresolved. (ANI)