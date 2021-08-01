No govt jobs, no passport clearance for 'anti-national' elements in Jammu and Kashmir, says report

The Jammu and Kashmir administration is to take action against against those suspected of 'anti-India' activities by stripping away certain privileges and rights such as passport clearance, appointment to government jobs, News18 reported citing sources.

According to News18, the administration is considering prohibiting passport and visa clearance to people who have a past track record of indulging in 'anti-India' activities. This comes after army officials revealed that the new modus operandi to indoctrinate and train Kashmiri youth in militancy was to call them through proper visa channels, rather than having them take the risk of crossing the border illegally.

An army spokesperson said on Saturday that at least 40 youths travelled on visas to Pakistan for studying purposes after being given proper certificates for visa, but they were sent back here as terrorists. He said that out of the 40 youths who had taken visas and travelled through the Wagah border route in Punjab to Pakistan, 27 came back with weapons and have been killed in encounters. Rest are still across the border, and a few of them are in touch with their families.

"We are keeping a watch," he said.

Another deterrent being planned is to deny security clearance to those involved in law and order menace, stone-pelting and other crimes prejudicial to the security of the Union Territory and the nation.

Earlier, an amendment by the Union Territory administration in the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Verification of Character and Antecedents) Instructions, 1997 mandated that in order to land a government job, all applicants must clear background checks. For this, the CID will take into account all digital evidence and police records.

After the amendment, it is also now mandatory to disclose whether any family member or close relative is associated with any political party or organisation, or has participated in any political activity, or has had links with a foreign mission or organisation, or any prescribed/ prohibited/ banned organisation such as the Jamaat-e-Islami, Indian Express reported.

Story continues

Besides details of jobs of one's parents, spouse, children and step-children, parents-in-law, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law are also mandatory.

In case of receipt of an adverse report, which will further be confirmed by a screening committee, the appointment to a government job will be withdrawn or terminated.

Also See: Kishtwar cloudburst: Rescue operation to trace 20 missing resume after rain interruption

Jammu and Kashmir: 89 militants killed this year, over 200 still active, say security officials

Jammu and Kashmir: Unidentified militant killed in encounter in Kulgam

Read more on India by Firstpost.