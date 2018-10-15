No GoT spoilers for Rose Leslie

Los Angeles, Oct 16 (IANS) Actor Kit Harington says he hasn't even told his wife and actress Rose Leslie how "Game of Thrones" ends.

He is set to play Jon Snow for a final time in the forthcoming and final season eight of the fantasy series.

In an interview at Esquire Townhouse, Harington spoke about the show, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The actor said he hasn't lifted the lid on details about the show as he likes "walking around knowing no one knows".

"I chose not to tell (Rose)... for this I was like I'm not telling anyone. I don't think she's guessed it right yet," he added.

Leslie played Ygritte -- the love interest of Harington's character Jon Snow -- from 2012 till 2014.

While many loyal fans have expressed their sadness about the show ending next year, the actor insisted it "ended at the right time".

"I have no desire to go back and do any more of that show... I have such a fond place I my heart for that show. For a good month afterwards I just burst into tears randomly. I can't think of a better job to have in your 20s then to play Jon Snow," he added.

The final season is set to open in 2019. It airs in India on Star World.

--IANS

sug/rb