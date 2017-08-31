No Gareth Bale? Manchester United keen to land Marco Asensio before transfer deadline

It is the transfer deadline day, and clubs will be scrambling to make some major signings to strengthen their squad, and make their team even stronger. For the past few days Manchester United seems to be genuinely interested in signing Gareth Bale from Real Madrid, but they are also looking at other possible options including Marco Asensio.

Manchester United seems to have submitted £51million bid to sign Real Madrid star, reported Diario Gol. This seems to be a cheeky bid from the Red Devils and Jose Mourinho, knowing well enough that that 21-year-old forward has a release clause of 74 million.

More from IBTimes India: 3 Bengaluru hotel staff held for thrashing Manipuri co-worker

The deal is not going to be easy as the Spanish player is said to be one of the hottest properties in world football.

With age by his side, Real Madrid have a player, who could take over world football if he remains consistent and improves his style of play, learning the art of football, further playing alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

More from IBTimes India: India gets its own Sniper Rifle from West Bengal's Ishapore [VIDEO]

Manchester United might be trying to lure the player, with the hope of giving him regular playing time, which is what quality footballers, irrespective of his age, wants. With players like Ronaldo, Bale, Benzema and Isco, one is not sure if the Spain international will get much time when all these players are available as well.

However, such kind of an approach from Manchester United does not surprise anyone with the Red Devils keeping a strong eye on a quality fourth signing. Despite United's interest in Asensio, Mourinho have not given up on his dream of attaining the services of Bale, which if it goes though, could prove to be one of their best signings in the summer.

Mourinho has made three signings so far, including Romelu Lukaku, Nemanja Matic, and Victor Lindelof, but they are looking for their fourth signing.

With so much football to be played in the next eight to nine months, including Champions League, Manchester United are trying to build a squad to challenge teams in all competition.

Related Articles