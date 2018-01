New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) Indian women footballers have no future in the country, team defender Dalima Chhibber said on Tuesday.

"What (women's) football lacking is opportunity. Although there is an Indian Women's League now, but we as women footballers are not being able to see a future in football," the Delhi-born player said at the 5th International Convention on Business of Football.

"We can't see a future as men do," added Chhibber, who represented India on six occasions.

--IANS

