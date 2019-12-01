There is no need of full-time Cricket Advisory Committee: Sourav Ganguly

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly after 88th Annual General Meeting in Mumbai said that Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) doesn't have much work and there is no need of full-time CAC. "CAC doesn't have much work, its work is appointing selection committee and coach, once it appoints a selection committee it stays for four years and coach appointed stays for three years, so whats the point of having full-time CAC," said Ganguly while addressing media post meeting.