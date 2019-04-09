No force can separate Jammu and Kashmir from India: Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that Jammu and Kashmir will remain an "integral part" of India and no force can separate them. Singh also dismissed the possibility of separate prime minister and president for the militancy-hit state and added that such comments by Kashmiris leaders were just their frustration during elections. "Kashmir will never be separated from India; no force can separate Kashmir from India. We made it clear in our manifesto that if we come to power again then Article 35A will be abrogated. There is no question of two presidents and prime ministers in India," Singh told ANI editor Smita Prakash in an exclusive interview.