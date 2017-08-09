No Fly List For Unruly Passengers by Month End

The NFL, which was supposed to be implemented from early July, is delayed as the government is seeing how databases of different airlines can be linked so that a person put on unruly passenger's list by one airline is not able to fly on the other Indian carriers too.

New Delhi, August 9: After numbers of cases of unruly flyer behaviour rise in India, the aviation ministry is hoping to implement the no fly list (NFL) later this month once the ongoing Parliament session gets over. Once the order is implemented, unruly passengers could be grounded for anywhere up to a lifetime depending on how threatening their behaviour was while travelling in a plane.

According to a report, the aviation ministry has completed its work and now they are just checking if the NFL is in league with the provisions of international agencies like America’s Federal Aviation Administration and International Air Transport Association. “We have processed all the received inputs and should be out with the final national NFL by this month-end,” The Times of India quoted a source.

The NFL, which was supposed to be implemented from early July, is delayed as the government is seeing how databases of different airlines can be linked so that a person put on unruly passenger’s list by one airline is not able to fly on the other Indian carriers too.

The draft rules for NFL puts on board disruptive behaviour into three parts. Once a person is listed on No Fly List, the draft rules say he will not travel on any flights, whether domestic or international, of the airline which has blacklisted the person. The rule further says that it will not be mandatory for other Indian and foreign carriers to do the same. They can also ground a person on NFL for the same period.

India is following the path of United States which has a national no fly list that has to be followed by all airlines but India is proposing to have airline-specific NFL. In India, the national carrier Air India was the first to put Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad in the NFL.