'No Fathers in Kashmir' to release on April 5

Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) After an eight-month battle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Ashvin Kumar's directorial "No Fathers in Kashmir" will hit the screens on April 5.

"It is a film made for young people all over India to connect with young people all over Kashmir, about the euphoria and hopefulness of being young - an A certificate would keep both these audiences away from each other. Now I am confident that kids will come out with their hearts beating for Kashmir," Kumar said in a statement.

Earlier this month, the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) had suggested that "No Fathers In Kashmir" is fit for a U/A certificate after a few cuts and disclaimers are incorporated in the movie.

Besides being its writer and director, Kumar also stars in the film along with Soni Razdan, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Anshuman Jha and Maya Sarao.

"Extremely pleased to announce the release of our film," Soni tweeted on Thursday.

The makers have also released the film's first look poster which features the shattered screen of a phone behind which two blue-eyed, grinning 16 year olds peer out.

The story is about a teenage British-Kashmiri, Noor, who re-traces her roots in search of her father.

Kumar was earlier nominated for an Oscar for his short film, "Little Terrorist". He was also honoured with two National Awards for his films on Kashmir - "Inshallah Football" and "Inshallah Kashmir".

--IANS

nn/rb/bg