No Extension of Internet Ban at Delhi Borders for Now: Official

There has been no extension of the suspension of internet at Delhi’s borders as of now, a Home Ministry official told PTI on Wednesday, 3 February.

On Saturday, the Union Home Ministry had passed an order temporarily suspending internet services at Delhi borders – Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri – the epicenters of the farmers’ protest from 11 pm of 29 January till 11 pm of 31 January.

Later on Monday, the MHA extended the suspension of internet services till 11 pm on 2 February.

The order, released on Saturday, 30 January, said that this was being done ‘in the interest of maintaining public safety and averting public emergency’.

Even on Tuesday, Haryana extended the suspension of mobile Internet services till 5 pm on Wednesday in seven districts of the state, amid the protests, reported PTI.

The administration had first suspended the internet in parts of the national capital and its borders on 26 January amid the violence and unrest over farmers’ tractor rally on Republic Day in Delhi.

The MHA had invoked the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety Rules 2017) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 to suspend the internet in the borders and adjoining areas.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting against the government’s three agricultural laws, camped at the borders of the national capital since November.

(With inputs from PTI.)

