No evidence of expansion of UK COVID-19 strain in Andhra, says official

Andhra Pradesh's health and family welfare department's commissioner, Katamneni Bhaskar (Photo ANI)

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 29 (ANI): There is no evidence of expansion of the United Kingdom coronavirus strain in Andhra Pradesh, Katamneni Bhaskar, state health and family welfare department commissioner, has said.

"A woman belonging to Rajahmundry city tested positive for the UK Strain. There is no spread of the UK strain in Andhra Pradesh from her. Her son who travelled with her tested negative," Bhaskar said on Tuesday.

The Commissioner has appealed to public that there is no need to panic and do not believe in rumours as situation is being continuously monitored by the government.

1,406 persons were traced out of 1,423 persons who came from UK to Andhra Pradesh. 17 persons were not traced till now, the official said.

"12 persons were tested positive out of these 1,406 persons who underwent RT-PCR test. Further 6364 primary contacts of 1,406 persons were tested and 12 tested positive so far."

A total of 24 samples of these positive patients were sent to CCMB, Hyderabad. Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) declared that UK strain was found in the sample of woman belonging to Rajahmundry.

"Remaining 23 sample reports are yet to be received from CCMB", informed Bhaskar.

In India, six UK returnees have been found positive for the new coronavirus strain found in Britain. The Union Health Minister stated that samples of three UK returnees have been tested and found positive for new UK strain in NIMHANS, Bengaluru, two in Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Hyderabad and one in National Institute of Virology, Pune.(ANI)