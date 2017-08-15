No economic independence even after 70 years: Tripura CM

Agartala, Aug 15 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar on Tuesday said that though Indians attained independence 70 years ago, they were yet to gain economic independence due to faulty policies pursued by powers that be since 1947.

"India got independence 70 years ago. Indians got political freedom, but they have not got economic independence yet," Sarkar said after unfurling the Tricolour at the Assam Rifles ground here.

He claimed that over 70 lakh workers had been retrenched in one year in the country and over 1.35 crore youths were jobless despite having professional degrees in medicine, engineering, management and other fields.

"The main political parties are misguiding the people, especially the youth, for their narrow political interests. Divisions among people are being created in the name of religion and other issues."

He said the country's wealth was concentrated in the hands of a few millionaires whereas the condition of a majority of the people was bad.

Sarkar said the Left Front government was working on alternate policies to ensure all-round development but was not getting due support and financial assistance from the Centre.

Sarkar, a Communist Party of India-Marxist leader, has been the Chief Minister for 19 years.

--IANS

sc/tsb/mr