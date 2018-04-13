No direct contact rule with gorillas surprised Johnson

Los Angeles, April 13 (IANS) Actor Dwayne Johnson says he was surprised to know about the no direct contact rule for gorillas.

"The first thing I learned -- and it surprised me -- was that you can't have much contact with gorillas. When we started prepping the film, I thought, well, I'll go to the San Diego Zoo and spend time with the gorillas there. There was respect, though no direct contact," Johnson said in a statement to IANS.

Johnson researched about gorillas prior to beginning work on "Rampage".

Based on the classic 1980s video game of the same title, the film is about a gorilla (Jason Liles), a crocodile and a wolf that terrorise a city. Johnson, who plays primatologist Davis Okoye, is the only one who can stop them.

Instead, Johnson used his bond with his dog, Hobbs, aka Bruce Wee, to prepare fr the film.

"He's my best friend, and we have a bond that's special and awesome. Here we go

we sass each other

it's the same relationship Davis has with George

Hobbs loves to grab me by my toes, which are pretty strong, so I can hold onto him with them

we really love each other," he added.

The Warner Bros Pictures project will release in India on Friday in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

--IANS

sug/KS