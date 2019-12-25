No difference between NPR and NRC, Home Minister is misleading country: Asaduddin Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi met Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao over the implementation of NPR in the state. He said that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah is misleading the country about National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). He said, "There is no difference between National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). The Union Home Minister is misleading the country. All political parties will be together in protesting against this."