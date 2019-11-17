No difference between Baghdadi and Asaduddin Owaisi: Shia Waqf Board chief Wasim Rizvi

Shia Waqf Board chief Wasim Rizvi has lashed out at AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi for his comments on the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Ayodhya case. According to news agency ANI, Rizvi has accused Owaisi of inciting the Muslim community with his provocative speeches after the Supreme Court's judgment and equated the Hyderabad MP to slain ISIS leader Abu Bakr-al Baghdadi.

"There is no difference between Baghdadi and Asaduddin Owaisi today. Baghdadi had an army and arms and ammunition which he used to spread terror. Owaisi through his zubaan (speeches) pushing the Muslims towards acts of terror and bloodshed," ANI quoted him as saying.

Rizvi also demanded a ban on Owaisi and the Muslim Personal Law Board.

Earlier on Thursday, Rizmi announced that he will donating Rs 51,000 for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya. Rizvi said the board favoured the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya and described the Supreme Court judgment as the ‘best verdict’.

On November 9, the day Supreme Court pronounced its judgment in the case, Owaisi said that the Muslim community was not satisfied with the verdict and called it a victory of faith over facts. He also asked Muslims to reject the Supreme Court’s five acres of land to the Muslims for the construction of a new mosque.

The top court had on November 9 unanimously ruled that the 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya where Babri Masjid once stood, be handed over to Ram Lalla for the construction of a temple. The court directed the Centre to provide five acres of land to the Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya for the construction of a new mosque.

Last week, a complaint was filed against Owaisi in Indore for his comments on the Supreme Court’s verdict.