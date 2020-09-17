No data to indicate rise in child marriages during lockdown: Smriti Irani

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): There is no data to indicate a spike in child marriage cases during the lockdown as per the information received from the National Crime Records Bureau, Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Zubin Irani said in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

"The Government has enacted the 'Prohibition of Child Marriage Act (PCMA), 2006'. The Government also undertakes awareness drives, media campaigns, and outreach programmes and issues advisories to the states/ UTs from time to time to highlight the evil effects of this practice," Irani said.

She further said that the Ministry of Women and Child Development implements the schemes of 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' to discourage the idea of child marriage and spread awareness among women on matters pertaining to gender equality.

"The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) also undertakes awareness programmes and consultations with stakeholders from time to time in this regard," she added. (ANI)

