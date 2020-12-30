No country has right to comment on India’s internal affairs: Defence Minister
New Delhi, Dec 30 (ANI): In an exclusive interview with ANI Editor Smita Prakash in the national capital, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke on farmers’ protest. Rajnath Singh said, “I'd like to say about prime minister of any country that comment shouldn't be made about India's internal affairs. India doesn't require any outside interference. It is our internal matter. No country has the right to comment on our internal affairs.”