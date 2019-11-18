No country committed to rule of law should be anxious about Quad, powerful grouping for peace: Tony Abbott

Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott in New Delhi spoke on China's apparent anxiety over the strategic alliance and stated that no country which is committed to the rule of law should be anxious about the quadrilateral grouping among India, US, Australia and Japan. Tony Abbott said, "Quadrilateral is a very informal grouping but it is a very powerful grouping- India, USA, Japan and Australia. Have common values, shared interests. I don't see this grouping against someone, it is certainly grouping for peace, security and rule of law." "No country which is committed to the rule of law in international relations, no country which respects the right of other countries particularly smaller countries should be anxious about the Quadrilateral. Obviously China claimed territorial sovereignty over waters surrounding artificial island they constructed. Good some countries particularly US are prepared to challenge China's claims," added Tony Abbott.