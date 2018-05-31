There should be no controversy over RSS's invitation to Pranab Mukherjee: Sanjay Raut

Speaking about RSS's invitation to Pranab Mukherjee, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said there should be no controversy over RSS's invitation to Pranab Mukherjee.He said, "Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar goes to Pakistan and talks about anti-India outfits and other Congerss member talk to outfits like Hurriyat. One may have ideological differences with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh but it is nationalist organization and if they invite former President Pranab Mukherjee there should be no controversy."