No Consensus Reached Over Lok Sabha Impasse at Business Advisory Committee Meet

The business advisory committee meeting was held Thursday afternoon in the Lok Sabha in the presence of Speaker Om Birla in which the government listed the number of bills it would like to be seen passed in the House during the ongoing Monsoon Session. But no consensus was reached as the opposition continued to intensify protests against Pegasus and demanded a structured discussion and debate on the snooping controversy and a reply from either PM Narendra Modi or home minister Amit Shah.

Sources in the opposition say there was no reply given to them by the government represented by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Venkatesh Joshi.

Sources also said the opposition parties asked the government to at least come up with a statement and clear the air and tell people that they were not involved with the Pegasus scandal.

The government wanted the opposition to discuss important issues, including Covid, which was already discussed in the Rajya Sabha, but the floor leaders clearly indicated that they were not willing to soften the stand on Pegasus and discuss any other matter.

The two weeks of monsoon session witnessed repeated demonstrations on the floor of the House, Opposition MPs coming to the well, showing placards and some of them even throwing papers at the chair amid the snooping row. So far, the Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2021— aimed at helping MSMEs overcome problems of delayed payments — and the National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2021 have been passed by the Lok Sabha.

The Rajya Sabha approved the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2021 on July 28.

