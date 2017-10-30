No clue on Pogba return: Mourinho

Manchester, Oct 30 (IANS) Manchester United chief coach Jose Mourinho on Monday said he is unsure when midfielder Paul Pogba will be available to be included in the side.

The French international has been out since September 12 when he picked up a hamstring injury against Basel in the Champions League fixture.

"I have no idea (about Paul's recovery). I am not in control of his recovery process. He's not training with me. He is on individual work and when a player is on individual work and not in my group, not even in certain conditions, (I cannot predict his return)," the Portugese was quoted saying by Sky Sports.

However, Mourinho said centre-back Marcos Rojo will be available to be picked up for the side after international break.

"Marcos is training with me, albeit with certain conditions, and because he is training with me, I can say I expect him to be back after the international break," the 54-year-old said.

"I can predict that because he is training with me," Mourinho added.

--IANS

sam/vm