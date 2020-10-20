No chief guest, less than 50 Swayamsevaks at RSS Vijaydashmi event amid COVID-19

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has decided to refrain from inviting any chief guest for the annual Vijaydashmi address by its Sarsanghchalak.

The Sangh has decided that this year the festive occasion will only be addressed by RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat and not by chief guests.

The Vijaydashmi address of the RSS chief is considered the most important event for the organisation as it is during his address future plans and vision are put forth for all to follow. It is from this stage that RSS stand on many issues of national importance is known.

According to a senior functionary of the RSS, the ground that is usually flooded by Swayamsewaks clad in white shirts and 'khaki' pants during the event, will witness not more than 50 people this time around. The address by the RSS chief is scheduled for 8 a.m. on October 25.

"We have not got permission for more than 50 people to be present in the ground. The scene that we witness every Vijayadashami will not be there this time. We will abide by the COVID-19 health norms. The speech of RSS chief will be broadcast live on social media as well," the senior functionary said.

Another senior RSS functionary informed that there is a discussion going on for seeking permission for smaller groups watching the address on LED screens at different locations in Nagpur.

In previous years, the event witnessed the presence of several high-profile public personalities during the annual Vijaydashmi event. These personalities include former President late Pranab Mukherjee, HCL's Shiv Nadar and Nobel laureate Kailash Vidhyarthi to name a few.

These guests have addressed the gathering of Swayamsevaks and also witness them performing physical fitness activities and march past by the cadre. (ANI)