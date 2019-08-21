There is no charge sheet filed by ED or CBI before a competent court: P Chidambaram

Congress leader P Chidambaram arrived at All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi to address a press conference over his pursuit by CBI and ED in INX Media case. Addressing the media, he said, "I believe that the foundation of a democracy is liberty, most precious article of the constitution is Article 21 that guarantees life and liberty. If I'm asked to choose between life and liberty, I will choose liberty." He further added, "In last 24hrs much has happened, that has caused concern to some and confusion to many. In INX Media case, I've not been accused of any offence nor anyone else including any member of my family. There is no charge sheet filed by either ED or CBI before a competent court." "I was aghast that I was accused of hiding from the law, on the contrary, I was seeking protection of law. My lawyers tell that cases will be listed on Friday. I bow down to orders of SC. I respect law even if it is applied with an unequal hand by probe agencies" P Chidambaram said.