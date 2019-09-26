No change in our position, Pakistan needs to combat terror: MEA

Raveesh Kumar, MEA spokesperson in New York said India reiterated that its stance on Pakistan's efforts to combat terrorism has not changed and urged Islamabad to take concrete steps to tackle the menace. "Our position on how the matter has to be addressed has been answered in the past and there is no change in that position," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar told reporters at a special media briefing. "Discussion between Prime Minister and US President Donald Trump regarding J-K, yesterday, was in the context of counter-terrorism. Our position on how the matter has to be addressed has been answered in the past and there is no change in that position," he added.