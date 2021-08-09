No cases of infiltration reported at Indo-China border this year: Defence Ministry

Representative image

New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): No cases of infiltration have been reported at Indo-China border this year, informed the Ministry of Defence on Monday.

The Ministry's response came as the reply to the unstarred question in Rajya sabha.

As per the report of Security Forces/Ministry of Home Affairs, at Indo-Pakistan Border, the number of infiltration attempts was 33, 11 infiltrators were killed and 20 infiltrators were apprehended during 2021 (till June 30, 2021).

At Indo-Bangladesh Border, there were 441 infiltration attempts, 740 infiltrators were apprehended while one infiltrator was killed.

Ministry of Defence further informed that 11 illegal infiltrators along Indo-Nepal Border have been apprehended in this year (till June 30, 2021).

"No cases of infiltration have been reported at Indo-China Border," said the Defence Ministry.

"At the Indo-Myanmar Border, post-military coup which came into effect from February 1, 2021, 8,486 Myanmar nationals/refugees crossed over into India, out of which 5,796 were pushed back and 2,690 are still in India. Infiltrators apprehended by the Border Guarding Forces are handed over to the concerned state police," according to Defence Ministry statement. (ANI)