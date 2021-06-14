No cases in 24 hours for the 1st time in Dharavi; big win for Mumbai administration in COVID fight

For the first time since the beginning of the second wave, there have been no cases reported in the past 24 hours in Dharavi. This comes in as a big win for the Mumbai administration as Dharavi is one of the slum areas which is congested and has a high density of population. On a national front, the daily cases are on an overall downward trajectory, and positivity rates remain below 5%. Also, only 70,000 daily cases are being reported in India in a single day which is also the lowest since the second wave spark. The death toll is at 3921 in the past day. Meanwhile, this is the 1st time that there have been no cases reported in Dharavi and what makes it so special is the fact that it was one of those areas which were repeatedly picked out for being home to clusters of covid-19 spread, given its overflowing population.