'No bridge being built by China in Ladakh'

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) Government sources on Sunday denied reports of China building a bridge in Ladakh.

Earlier a report said on Sunday China was building a bridge in the no man's land in Ladakh.

"The report that China is building a bridge in Ladakh is wrong," a government source said.

The source also denied any fresh aggression from China.

Amid a stand-off in Doklam, close to the India-China-Bhutan tri-junction, India has reinforced troops along the eastern border.

At Doklam, the point of the stand-off, there are around 350 troops on the Indian side and around the same number of soldiers on the other side of the border.

There have been no increase in troops or any movement on the Chinese side that may indicate a possible conflict.

The soldiers have been asked to be on high alert, and artillery guns have been moved to different points. Army officials in New Delhi have refused to comment on the situation.

The standoff close to the tri-junction of India-China-Bhutan started on June 16, after a construction party from China's People's Liberation Army entered the Doklam area and attempted to construct a road.

A Royal Bhutan Army patrol attempted to dissuade them and the ambassador of Bhutan publicly stated that it lodged a protest with the Chinese government through their embassy in New Delhi on June 20.

