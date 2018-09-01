No Bollywood as this beauty pageant winner aims for the civil services

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) Mumbai girl Nehal Chudasama, who will represent India at the Miss Universe 2018 pageant in Bangkok in December, says she will start preparing for Indian civil services examinations soon after the international pageant.

The Yamaha Fascino Miss Diva Miss Universe 2018 winner says that she has no Bollywood plans like other title holders in the past.

"I will look forward to be in Indian Civil Services so that is what I am aiming for right now after my pageant. No Bollywood plans as of now," Nehal told IANS over the phone.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput announced Nehal as the winner at a star-studded grand finale event in Mumbai on Friday night while Miss Diva-Miss Universe India 2017 Shraddha Shashidhar crowned her successor at the NSCI Dome.

All of 22, her interests lie in fitness activities, athletics, dancing and cooking

So did she dream about beauty pageant since start?

"I am from a Gujarati family so modelling is not quite very usual. I am the first girl from family to do this. Besides that, it was really difficult for me to be here because I lost my mother when I was 13 and convincing my father has been really difficult for me. But now since I have been here, he is quite convinced and proud about that," she said.

Talking about her inspiration, she said: "Each and every representative that we had in all these years have been an inspiration because they had an edge over every other women but I would say that my mentor Lara Dutta has been the greatest inspiration."

"It's been 18 years India hasn't been crowned Miss Universe so I am really looking forward to be the one," she added.

--IANS

nv/sug/vm